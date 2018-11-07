Loftus Cheek will not be allowed to leave Chelsea in January

Bengaluru, November 7: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has ruled out the possibility of attacker Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaving the club on loan in the January transfer window after he rejected West Ham's offer, according to reports.
The Chelsea midfielder is said to be unhappy with his lack of opportunities so far this season and reports were growing that he may opt for a loan move in January for game time.
But after making a powerful claim for more involvement in recent weeks, scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League defeat of Bate Borisov in only his second start of the season before returning to the scoresheet in the Premier League win at Burnley, Sarri has reportedly decided not to allow the player leave at any cost.
The Italian manager reportedly to show his intent also said to have rejected a recent loan offer for the midfielder from West Ham which now has all but confirmed his plan.
Cheek earned his Chelsea debut back in the 2014-15 season under Jose Mourinho but till now has found it hard to make his name in the Chelsea jersey. The player mostly played as a sporadic player in Conte's first season before he was loaned out last season to Crystal Palace for more game-time.
Following the move a solid Premier League campaign with Crystal Palace, it earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and since then it has been long tipped for the player to make a cut at Stamford Bridge outfit.
The player reportedly even rejected a move to Bundesliga outfit Schalke this Summer in an order to be a regular under new boss Maurizio Sarri. He has however faced competition from Mateo Kovacic and the revived Ross Barkley for a midfield berth alongside N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, making only six appearances in all competition, scoring four.