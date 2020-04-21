Lokomotiv Moscow's Innokenty Samokhvalov dies aged 22

Moscow, April 21: Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died aged 22 following an individual training session.
The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.
Samokhvalov – who had been playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in the third division – was training solo amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender Innokenty Samokhvalov," Lokomotiv said in a statement.
"The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified.
Сегодня скончался защитник «Казанки» Иннокентий Самохвалов.
У него остались жена и сын.
Кеша был добрым и отзывчивым человеком, хорошим другом. Мы потрясены произошедшим и выражаем искренние соболезнования его родным и близким.https://t.co/OOFwYG2DNT— «Локомотив»#StayHomeStayLoko (@fclokomotiv) April 20, 2020
"Samokhvalov is a pupil of Lokomotiv. Kesha came to our Academy in the third grade, won the youth championship of Russia, this season he played for Kazanka. Samokhvalov left a wife and a son.
"Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends."