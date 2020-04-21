Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lokomotiv Moscow's Innokenty Samokhvalov dies aged 22

By Sacha Pisani
Lokomotiv Moscow
The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news after Innokenty Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.

Moscow, April 21: Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died aged 22 following an individual training session.

The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.

Samokhvalov – who had been playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in the third division – was training solo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender Innokenty Samokhvalov," Lokomotiv said in a statement.

"The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified.

"Samokhvalov is a pupil of Lokomotiv. Kesha came to our Academy in the third grade, won the youth championship of Russia, this season he played for Kazanka. Samokhvalov left a wife and a son.

"Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

More OBITUARY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue