Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kimmich spares defending champions' blushes with late winner

By Stephen Creek
Joshua Kimmich
Lokomotiv Moscow were on course for a commendable point before Joshua Kimmich scored spectacularly to give Bayern Munich a win.

Moscow, October 28: Joshua Kimmich scored a late 20-yard stunner to secure Champions League holders Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over a Lokomotiv Moscow side that threatened to cause an upset.

Leon Goretzka scored his second goal in as many European matches to give Bayern the lead, the midfielder finishing a sumptuous passing move after 13 minutes as Hansi Flick's men rose to the challenge of playing lively opposition in front of a raucous crowd at RZD Arena.

Lokomotiv struggled to deal with the threat of Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller on either flank, just as Atletico Madrid did in the 4-0 defeat against the German and European Champions six days earlier.

Bayern, who thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 between their two opening Group A matches, looked set to drop points when Anton Miranchuk equalised 20 minutes from time.

But Kimmich kept a cool head to restore the visitors' lead, controlling Javi Martinez's pass before lashing home from outside the box.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
