Rumour: London rivals to bid for Olivier Giroud in January

London, Oct 19: West Ham United are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January transfer window, according to reports.
The Hammers have been a long admirer of the World Cup winner. They even tried to land him last January when he chose to leave Arsenal but he turned it down to sign for the Blues instead. However, as per reports, it seems now Hammers boss Pellegrini is now ready to test the footballer again with a cheeky January bid.
Hammers have a lot of options in the forward section with Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez but apparently, they are looking at a more prolific option. It is understood that Pellegrini wants a striker to free up Marko Arnautovic more and hence highlighted Giroud as their ideal man.
Since signing for the Stamford Bridge side, Giroud has mostly been preferred ahead of their record signing Alvaro Morata. Lately, this term he has made a formidable partnership with their top scorer Eden Hazard assisting him twice in four games in the league.
However, with the forward only has six months remaining in his deal, there has been no word yet on whether they are to start talks on a new deal. Hammers bosses are said to be looking at the chance.
Giroud, however, recently said that he is currently happy at Chelsea and looking beyond his current deal but if a vibrant offer arrives, the player may change up his mind in the last rich stage of his career.
West Ham, however, on the other hand, could let go their injury-ridden forward Andy Carroll who is still out injured and has not played a single minute so far. The 29-year-old English forward will also expire at the end of the season. However, he has the option of a two-year extension which the club can trigger proposing the club are unwilling to lose an asset for nothing.