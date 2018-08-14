Lopetegui keen on two more signings before deadline day

Kolkata, August 14: The summer window was very quiet and went along the expected lines for Real Madrid, who otherwise are known for big signings.
In fact, only Thibaut Courtois has got his much sought after move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club after nine seasons and Mateo Kovacic left on loan to Chelsea. But manager Julen Lopetegui is keen on two more signings before the transfer window ends on August 31.
Real definitely ruled the transfer market this season in terms of young talent, signing highly rated players like Vinicius Jr, Andriy Lunin and Alvaro Odriozola.
However, they were denied any galactico signing as both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe stayed at Paris Saint Germain, while Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea.
Lopetegui has called out for a striker as back-up to Karim Benzema and a central defender due to the current injury crisis in Madrid squad.
Odriozola, Nacho and Jesus Vallejo are all out inured, leaving no top-class player as back-up to Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane. Theo Hernandez is set for a loan move to Real Sociedad and Achraf Hakimi too is on-loan to Borussia Dortmund for the season. Only Borja Mayoral remains the back-up to Benzema at a striking position.
Real were heavily linked to land either Neymar or Hazard in the summer, prompting Gareth Bale to take up a more central striker role.
However, with the chances of signing any of them now looking remote, Real will instead go for a striker apart from Benzema.
The departure of Ronaldo means that Madrid have lost a regular supply of 30 to 40 goals a season and need someone equally prolific to complete that void. Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani and Harry Kane were the Madrid fans’ choice to go up front, but that is highly unlikely now.
The situation gives Bale, Asensio and Isco to rise from the shadow and become a new Madrid legend for the season.