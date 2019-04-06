Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Insigne casts doubt over Napoli future

By
Lorenzo Insigne
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne feels he is reaching a pivotal point in his career, which could lead him away from Partenopei.

London, April 6: Lorenzo Insigne has cast doubt over his Napoli future by conceding that an offer may come in that he "can't refuse".

The Italy forward has spent his entire career with Napoli and, following the departure of Marek Hamsik, is now club captain.

But Insigne hinted at some unrest by revealing he could be tempted away from the Serie A outfit.

"I am 28 years old and it could happen that I receive an offer I can't refuse," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I've proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me."

Insigne's nine league goals have helped Napoli to second in the table, but Juventus are on the brink of securing the title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are still in the hunt for the Europa League crown, though, and face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue