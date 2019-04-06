Insigne casts doubt over Napoli future

London, April 6: Lorenzo Insigne has cast doubt over his Napoli future by conceding that an offer may come in that he "can't refuse".
The Italy forward has spent his entire career with Napoli and, following the departure of Marek Hamsik, is now club captain.
But Insigne hinted at some unrest by revealing he could be tempted away from the Serie A outfit.
"I am 28 years old and it could happen that I receive an offer I can't refuse," he told Corriere dello Sport.
"I've proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me."
Insigne's nine league goals have helped Napoli to second in the table, but Juventus are on the brink of securing the title.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are still in the hunt for the Europa League crown, though, and face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.