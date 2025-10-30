ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Take On Australia Women — Which Team Has The Edge?

Football Lorient Holds Paris Saint-Germain To A 1-1 Draw As Desire Doue Suffers Injury Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Lorient in Ligue 1, with Desire Doue leaving the match injured. Despite dominating possession and chances, PSG could not secure a win. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain faced a setback as they drew 1-1 with Lorient, marking their third draw in four Ligue 1 matches. Despite a recent 3-0 win over Brest, PSG couldn't secure victory. Desire Doue's cross led to Nuno Mendes scoring in the 49th minute, but Lorient quickly equalised through Igor Silva after Arsene Kouassi's cross was deflected by Lucas Chevalier.

PSG dominated possession with 78.24%, their highest in an away Ligue 1 game since Opta began tracking in 2006/07. They generated 1.43 expected goals from 15 shots compared to Lorient's 0.23 from eight attempts. Yvon Mvogo was instrumental for Lorient, making seven crucial saves, matching his performance against Nice on April 19, 2024.

The first half saw limited goalmouth action, with Joel Mvuka testing PSG's keeper Chevalier. Mvogo denied efforts from Mendes and Ibrahim Mbaye. Vitinha's long-range shot was also saved by Mvogo after the early second-half goals. Doue's injury added to PSG's woes as he left the field clutching his hamstring.

Lorient have struggled this season, winning only two of their first ten Ligue 1 games (D3 L5). Their performance is reminiscent of their inaugural top-flight campaign in 1998/99 when they won just once and were relegated. Theo Le Bris missed a chance for Lorient to secure a famous win, hitting the side-netting after Arthur Avom split open PSG’s defence.

Mvogo made a stunning save to deny Bradley Barcola’s half-volley, showcasing his importance to Lorient’s defence. The match ended with both teams sharing points at Stade du Moustoir, leaving PSG frustrated despite their dominance.

Despite PSG's efforts and statistical superiority, they couldn't convert it into a win against Lorient. The result leaves them reflecting on missed opportunities and defensive lapses that allowed Lorient to snatch a point from the encounter.