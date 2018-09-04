Football

Loris Karius gets off to mixed Besiktas start, poor mistake matched by great stop

London, Sep 4: Loris Karius might have jumped to a new boat to kick-start his career again, however, his debut certainly hasn't gone as per his plan.

The Reds' keeper who has suffered a poor form since two errors in the Champions League final agreed to a two-year loan move to Turkish giants Besiktas after falling to second place in the pecking order at Anfield behind new signing Alisson.

The former Mainz keeper has had a decent campaign during his Bundesliga days as well as in England and fans were hoping that the German might get his confidence back far away in Turkey. But his new life in the Super Lig also seemed to haven't started too well.

Despite playing admirably most parts of the debut game Karius made an error in the final minute to lose his new side two points against Bursaspor last week.

The German goalkeeper pulled off a fine one-on-one save during the game but conceded a late equalizer to end the game 1-1. In the 86th minute, Karius came out to claim a cross from the line from Bursaspor midfielder Yusuf Erdogan, but forward Diafra Sakho reached it at the edge of the box before the goalkeeper and tapped it home.

Following the game, many supporters have now come forward in support of the keeper suggesting the covering defender of Sakho, Pepe should have done better. But the former Mainz man should have positioned himself a little better.



Karius is now fighting to rebuild his reputation far away from the limelight and his excellent save, as seen in the video above, is a proof that he will be capable of making decisive saves too. However, to fend off all criticism from his back the shot-stopper, however, has to find consistency in his performances and cut out the mistakes.

The recent draw now has put the Karius' team five points behind leaders Kasimpasa but the 25-year-old will be hope to raise his bar again when Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor after the international break.

