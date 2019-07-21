Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lotito: Lazio won't clip Milinkovic-Savic's wings amid United and PSG links

By Opta
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Rome, July 21: Lazio will not stop Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from moving on to fulfil his ambitions at one of Europe's biggest clubs but the Serie A side have not received a concrete offer, according to president Claudio Lotito.

Milinkovic-Savic, 24, has been linked to Premier League giants Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Lazio are reportedly refusing to consider bids under €80million for star midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, who was the subject of strong interest prior to the 2018-19 season.

Amid ongoing speculation over Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic, Lotito told Sky Sport Italia: "The important thing is that we have today built a club that is no longer just a stepping stone to bigger things, but many players dream of coming here.

"Last year, I fought hard to ensure Milinkovic-Savic didn't leave. This season, I certainly have fewer weapons to call upon if the situation should arise again.

"That doesn't mean the club is working actively to sell him. Certainly, Milinkovic-Savic on a personal level has other ambitions and that seems fair, so we won't clip his wings.

"We understand it's important for a player to step up to one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, a player only has a price-tag when he is for sale and the transfer market is dictated by action, not words.

"When a concrete proposal arrives, we'll examine it and see what the conditions are, whether they satisfy the club and the decisions we'll then make."

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the Coppa Italia and finished eighth in Serie A.

More SERGEJ MILINKOVIC SAVIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue