Lucas Biglia wants new AC Milan deal

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia

Milan, September 13: Lucas Biglia is eager to negotiate a new contract with AC Milan after admitting he finally feels at home at San Siro.

The midfielder has less than two years left on the deal he signed after his reported €17million switch from Lazio last July.

Biglia has established himself as a key part of Gennaro Gattuso's plans after initially struggling somewhat under Vincenzo Montella last season.

Now, the Argentina international hopes to commit his future to the club.

"I'd like to renew. I feel good," Biglia, who turns 33 in January, told Sky Sport Italia.

"I've adapted after a hard year. I also feel good with my team-mates, who trust me. The relationship with the coach is the best. I do what he asks of me, for the team."

Biglia feels he is beginning to recover full fitness after the back injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

"I'm not at 100 per cent. I need to play matches," he said to reporters. "Let me play more games and you'll see the best Biglia. I'm training hard to reach top condition as soon as possible."

Biglia also hopes to see team-mate Gonzalo Higuain end his wait for a Milan goal against Cagliari on Sunday (September 16).

"We want Higuain to score goals, that's the most important thing for a striker," he said. "He made a perfect assist to Patrick Cutrone (against Roma), who will learn a lot from him."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
