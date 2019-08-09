Football
Lucas signs five-year Tottenham Hotspur contract

Lucas signs five-year Tottenham contract
Lucas Moura

London, Aug 9: Lucas Moura has extended his Tottenham contract through to 2024, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazilian attacker inked a 12-month extension to his existing deal on the eve of the club's Premier League season opener at home to Aston Villa.

Lucas joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018 and the London outfit have seen fit to reward him with fresh terms following his starring role in the run to last season's Champions League final.

An exceptional second-half hat-trick inspired a remarkable second-leg comeback against Ajax in the semi-finals as the 26-year-old finished an impressive European campaign with five goals from 12 appearances.

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
