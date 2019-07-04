Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lucas Ocampos joins Sevilla revolution

By Opta
Lucas Ocampos became the seventh permanent signing of the summer at Sevilla
Lucas Ocampos became the seventh permanent signing of the summer at Sevilla

Seville, July 4: Sevilla have made Lucas Ocampos their seventh permanent arrival of the close season, the winger joining for a reported €15million fee from Marseille.

Ocampos signed for Marseille in 2015 and, after a difficult first few years – including loans to Genoa and AC Milan – he settled to become a key player.

Offering a mix of craft, work-rate and pace, the 24-year-old was one of few Marseille players to come away from the 2018-19 campaign with his reputation intact and he has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He joins Sevilla in a state of flux, with Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan, Diego Carlos, Munas Dabbur and Jules Kounde all recent arrivals, while Maximilian Wober's loan from Ajax became permanent.

Sevilla have also been busy arranging departures: Gabriel Mercado, Pablo Sarabia, Quincy Promes and Luis Muriel have all moved on, while Simon Kjaer, Aleix Vidal, Roque Mesa, Joris Gnagnon, Ibrahim Amadou, Guilherme Arana and Wissam Ben Yedder have been heavily linked with the exit.

More LUCAS OCAMPOS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue