Lucas Vazquez: I work to be a starter

Moscow, June 25: Prior to Spain’s final Group B match against Morocco in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez said he is working on his game to be a starter.
Playing his first World Cup, the 26-year-old Vazquez made his first appearance in the competition during their campaign opener against Portugal after replacing David Silva in the 86th minute.
In their next Group B game against Iran, where Spain eked out a 1-0 victory, Vazquez was in the starting line-up and played for 79 minutes before Marco Asensio replaced him.
Vazquez said he will start in their crucial final group stage game against Morocco, which will be played on Monday (June 25). He also added that their main focus is to finish as group champion.
The Real Madrid winger told Marca in an exclusive interview, "I work to be a starter. I can only work hard and try and help the team. What we want as a group is to finish first and beat Morocco. We've done our homework and we can only focus on ourselves."
While the 2010 World Cup winner Spain is one of the favourite teams here, Vazquez believes to progress match by match to conquer the final of the tournament.
Vazquez said, "It's clear that on paper if you take away the favourites, teams have a better chance. We look at our own football and attempt to progress from round to round, nobody wins easily at the World Cup. We want to go from a difficult position to one of strength and then reach the final and win it."
Vazquez is also hopeful on the Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio, who replaced him in the Iran game but hasn’t got much opportunity. Talking about Asensio, his senior teammate concluded, "Marco has had two very good seasons. He's a young kid with a great present and a fantastic future, he will definitely improve. There are times when he can come into the national team, little by little he'll start to contribute more."
