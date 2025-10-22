Football Luis Enrique Commends PSG Players For Overcoming Difficult Start To The Season Luis Enrique praised his players for navigating a challenging start to the season. Following a remarkable Champions League victory, he expressed confidence in their ability to compete for more titles. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Luis Enrique, expressed admiration for his squad's resilience after a challenging start to the season. PSG triumphed over Bayer Leverkusen with a 7-2 victory on Tuesday, marking their first instance of scoring seven goals in an away European match. This win also saw them field their youngest-ever starting lineup in the Champions League, averaging 23 years and 45 days.

Despite missing a typical pre-season due to their participation in the Club World Cup and facing Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup, PSG appeared to regain top form at the BayArena. Enrique shared his pride in how his team has adapted and is aiming for more European success this season. "We know that we can play against any opponent. These are difficult matches and situations to manage," said Luis Enrique.

The Parisiens have matched their longest winning streak in the Champions League/European Cup, achieving six consecutive victories as they did between September and December 1994. This impressive run has propelled them to the top of the league phase standings.

Enrique emphasised the team's ambition to secure more trophies this season, building on last year's confidence. "Our goal is real and true. It will be difficult because there are four or five teams of the same level," he stated. The coach acknowledged that winning the first trophy is always the hardest but expressed pride in leading such a talented team.

Luis Enrique remains focused on maintaining PSG's momentum as they aim for further success in Europe. "Today in Paris, you know that you can win the Champions League with PSG," he remarked, highlighting the club's potential to achieve greatness.

The manager acknowledged that while challenges lie ahead, PSG is determined to continue their current trajectory. "We are demanding but we want to continue on this pattern," he added, underscoring their commitment to excellence.

As PSG continues its campaign, Enrique's leadership and vision remain pivotal. His belief in his players' abilities fuels their pursuit of success across all competitions this season.