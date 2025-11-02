English Edition
Luis Enrique Commends Goncalo Ramos For Impact In PSG's Dramatic Stoppage-Time Victory Over Nice

Goncalo Ramos scored a last-minute goal in his 100th match for Paris Saint-Germain, securing a vital win against Nice. Luis Enrique highlighted the importance of this achievement for both Ramos and the team.

By
Luis Enrique praised Goncalo Ramos for his crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain's narrow 1-0 win over Nice. Ramos, marking his 100th appearance for PSG, scored a decisive goal in the 94th minute. This victory ensures PSG remains at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Ramos has now scored 18 goals as a substitute since joining in 2023, matching Girona's Cristhian Stuani.

PSG's triumph came after an intense match where they attempted 28 shots but only six were on target. Their expected goals (xG) stood at 1.32, while Nice managed just 0.48. Luis Enrique also introduced Ousmane Dembele to influence the game, resting him initially for the upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. Enrique believed his substitutes played a key role in securing the win.

Enrique Praises Ramos After PSG Win

Ramos' late goal was PSG's first in second-half stoppage time since February 25, 2024, when he also scored off the bench against Rennes. On that occasion, he netted after 96 minutes and 12 seconds to earn a draw. Enrique expressed satisfaction with Ramos' performance, stating, "It's very positive for both Goncalo and the team."

Enrique highlighted the importance of managing different phases of a match effectively. He noted that PSG is accustomed to maintaining possession and playing against teams positioned far from their goal. "We like to play against a team that is so far from our goal," he said.

The coach acknowledged the contributions of both Dembele and Ramos but emphasized that the entire team performed admirably. "We thought that the entries of Ousmane and Goncalo were important," Enrique stated. He added that achieving this result on the last play was crucial for their ongoing success.

Ramos' achievement of playing 100 matches for Paris Saint-Germain is significant for him personally and boosts his confidence following this vital goal. Enrique concluded by expressing happiness with both individual and team performances during this memorable match at Parc des Princes.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 15:46 [IST]
