Football Luis Enrique Expects Competitive Title Race In Ligue 1 For Paris Saint-Germain This Season Luis Enrique predicts a competitive Ligue 1 title race for Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming season. Despite their dominance last year, he acknowledges the challenges ahead and emphasises team goals over individual accolades. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to begin their 2025-26 Ligue 1 season with an away match against Nantes. Despite being strong favourites, coach Luis Enrique anticipates a tighter title race this year. Last season, PSG secured the league title with six games remaining, finishing 19 points ahead of Marseille. They also achieved a domestic double and won their first Champions League title by defeating Inter 5-0 in the final.

Luis Enrique acknowledges the challenge of maintaining success, especially after losing 3-0 to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. However, they bounced back by winning the Super Cup against Tottenham on penalties after trailing 2-0. Enrique emphasises that while PSG have a 78.1% chance of retaining their title according to Opta's supercomputer, the competition will be fierce this season.

The coach remains focused on team achievements rather than individual accolades. "I know that you journalists like polemics," he said. "It's a good attempt. But all the players at PSG remain focused on the most important thing, the club. Our supporters know that. Winning trophies as a team is the main objective."

Ousmane Dembele is one of PSG's standout players, contributing significantly last season with 33 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He shares the top scorer spot in Ligue 1 with Mason Greenwood, each scoring 21 goals. Achraf Hakimi also excelled by creating more open-play chances than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues.

Nantes' Youssef El-Arabi is another player to watch as he returns to Ligue 1 after over 14 years since his last appearance for Caen against Marseille in May 2011. This return marks one of the longest gaps between two matches in competition history since Opta began recording data.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

PSG have dominated recent encounters with Nantes, remaining unbeaten in their last six Ligue 1 meetings. Nantes haven't defeated PSG in league play since February 2022. Last season, PSG were Ligue 1's top scorers with 92 goals, while Nantes managed five wins at home alongside six draws and losses each.

In terms of match predictions, Opta gives PSG a win probability of 66.8%, while Nantes have a mere 14.5% chance of victory and an 18.8% likelihood of drawing the match.

The reigning champions have historically performed well in opening matches over the past two decades, losing only twice in such fixtures during that period.

Luis Enrique remains optimistic about PSG's prospects despite acknowledging challenges ahead: "Last year the championship was like this because we were at a very good level," he stated. "This is not normal... We want this Championship." The team's ambition extends beyond domestic success as they aim for consecutive Champions League victories—a feat yet to be achieved by any team.

As PSG prepare for another competitive season opener against Nantes on August 17th at Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau stadium (kick-off time: local), fans eagerly anticipate whether their favourite club can maintain its dominance both domestically and internationally under Luis Enrique's leadership once again this year!