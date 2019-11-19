Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Robert Moreno

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach, having resigned from the role in June as his late daughter battled cancer, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said in Madrid on Tuesday (November 19).
As reported in Reuters, Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return. Luis Enrique's daughter Xana passed away in September.
"Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique returns to his role as coach," Rubiales told a press conference at the national team's training base in Las Rozas. As per a report in Reuters, Rubiales further stated, "Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to return he would have the doors to the national team open to him."
🚨🇪🇸 Luis Enrique re-appointed Spain head coach!— Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) November 19, 2019
Congrats to him, particularly given the circumstances that saw him step down five months ago, but feel for Robert Moreno pic.twitter.com/rn846djwlv
Earlier, RFEF president Luis Rubiales had said the door would always be open to Luis Enrique if he decided he wanted to return, while Moreno had confirmed in September that he would be happy to step aside.
Moreno led the team to seven victories and two draws as Spain comfortably qualified for next summer's tournament.
Source: With inputs from agencies