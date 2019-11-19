Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Robert Moreno

By
Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Robert Moreno

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach, having resigned from the role in June as his late daughter battled cancer, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said in Madrid on Tuesday (November 19).

Spain call news conference amid reports of Luis Enrique replacing Moreno

As reported in Reuters, Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return. Luis Enrique's daughter Xana passed away in September.

"Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique returns to his role as coach," Rubiales told a press conference at the national team's training base in Las Rozas. As per a report in Reuters, Rubiales further stated, "Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to return he would have the doors to the national team open to him."

Earlier, RFEF president Luis Rubiales had said the door would always be open to Luis Enrique if he decided he wanted to return, while Moreno had confirmed in September that he would be happy to step aside.

Moreno led the team to seven victories and two draws as Spain comfortably qualified for next summer's tournament.

Source: With inputs from agencies

More LUIS ENRIQUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue