Football Luka Modric's Experience Vital For AC Milan's Confidence Under Massimiliano Allegri Luka Modric is leveraging his experience to help AC Milan rebuild confidence after a challenging start to the Serie A season. His guidance is crucial for younger players as the team aims for improved performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Luka Modric shared that AC Milan's coach, Massimiliano Allegri, has sought his expertise to boost the team's morale. Following a challenging 2024-25 season, Milan began the new Serie A campaign with a surprising 2-1 loss to Cremonese. However, they bounced back with a 2-0 win against Lecce at Stadio Ettore Giardiniero. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic scored, securing Allegri's first league victory.

Modric assisted Loftus-Cheek's goal, becoming the oldest midfielder to provide an assist in Serie A since Opta started tracking this data in 2004-05. This victory marked Milan's second clean sheet in their last three Serie A matches, matching their total from the previous 13 games. Modric joined Milan after ending a successful 13-year stint with Real Madrid and aims to leverage his experience in this new chapter.

Modric explained that Allegri wants him to enhance the team's fluidity on the field. "We are still getting to know each other," Modric told DAZN. He is working on his fitness and hopes to reach peak condition after the international break. The coach encourages him to communicate extensively on the pitch, especially with younger players who need assurance.

Despite his enthusiasm, Modric acknowledged he needs time to adapt to Serie A's demands but is excited about fulfilling a childhood dream. "I have always watched Italian football," he said. With many Croatian players in Italy, he particularly admired Milan. Having faced Italian teams often, he understands their tactical organisation but admits adjusting to this challenging league takes time.

Modric emphasised the importance of staying alert and giving maximum effort in every game to secure victories. He expressed enjoyment in observing Italian football's intricacies so far. His presence at Milan not only adds experience but also serves as inspiration for younger teammates aiming for success in Serie A.

As Modric continues settling into Italian football, his influence is expected to grow within AC Milan. His leadership and experience could be crucial for guiding the team through the season's challenges while helping them achieve their goals on both domestic and international fronts.