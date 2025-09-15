India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Football Luka Modric's Humble Brilliance Secures AC Milan's Victory Over Bologna In Serie A Luka Modric scored his first goal for AC Milan, leading them to a 1-0 win against Bologna. His performance highlights his skill and humility as he breaks records in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Massimiliano Allegri praised Luka Modric for his exceptional performance in AC Milan's 1-0 win over Bologna. Modric, who turned 40 recently, scored the decisive goal at San Siro. His first-time shot from Alexis Saelemaekers' pass marked his first goal for Milan and made him the oldest midfielder to score in Serie A, surpassing a record held for 64 years.

Allegri expressed admiration for Modric's skill and humility, saying, "Luka is an extraordinary player and it's a pleasure to watch him, but he is also a humble guy, like a great champion." The coach highlighted Modric's ability to anticipate plays and his technical prowess. This victory marked Milan's second consecutive win in Serie A, maintaining their momentum.

The match was crucial for Milan as they secured another clean sheet. Allegri emphasized the importance of unity during challenging moments. Saelemaekers shared his admiration for Modric, stating, "I watched Modric when I was a kid, so having him by my side now is a dream."

Saelemaekers praised Modric not only as an incredible player but also as a wonderful person. He credited Modric with creating the goal opportunity, saying it was more about the pass than the finish. Meanwhile, Modric expressed hope that people would stop focusing on his age after his impressive performance.

Reflecting on the match, Modric said it was a great way to celebrate his birthday. He stressed the importance of focusing on upcoming matches and building confidence as players return and team cohesion improves. "It was a good move," he noted about Saelemaekers' assist.

Modric acknowledged the team's collective effort and believed that with time and familiarity among players, their performance would improve further. His goal not only secured three points but also demonstrated his enduring class on the field.

Milan's recent performances have shown promise as they continue to build on their successes. With experienced players like Modric leading by example, the team looks forward to strengthening its position in Serie A this season.