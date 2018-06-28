Lukaku has room for improvement, says Chelsea legend Drogba

Bengaluru, June 28: Belgium and Manchester United in-form forward Romelu Lukaku has been told by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba that there's still room for improvement despite the striker being second on the World Cup's top scorer list.
The 25-year-old has scored in the double figure in consecutive six seasons in the Premier League to make him one of the most sought out young forwards of current time and has now enjoyed a blistering start to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Belgium ace scored twice each in Belgium's last two games against Panama and Tunisia as the red devils diminished the minnows 3-0 and 5-2 respectively. His four goals now has put him second in the Golden Boot race alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by England striker Harry Kane.
However, despite his blistering start, Drogba who is considered as one of the best strikers of PL era now has suggested that Lukaku has still room for improvement.
The four times Premier League winner has suggested that he is happy to see the player shine and believes the player will break a lot of records in the future, however, the forward still has to improve his runs through the channel to make him more compact.
"I’m really scared he will break a lot of records in the Premier League and at this tournament because he’s only 25," Drogba told BBC.
"He’s got room for improvement though. He can improve his runs and his movement and that’s easy to learn."
Belgium and England will go head to head in the final Group G match on Thursday (June 28), with Lukaku and Kane both chasing the Golden Boot.
However, the Manchester United forward is expected to miss the match with a slight injury, while both the teams could rest some of their regular starters as they have already qualified for the round of 16.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends