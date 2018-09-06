Luke Shaw makes his comeback memorable

Kolkata, September 6: Life goes faster if you see the journey of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. The England international missed the last season throughout, but his return from injury was in some style as he won the Manchester United player of the Month for August.
And Shaw claims that he had thought that his leg would need amputation and that his career would end before it even started.
The full-back suffered a horrific injury in his leg against PSV Eindhoven three years ago which ruled him out for the campaign. He started only 17 Premier League matches in the two seasons following the injury.
Shaw did not have much playing time later on as well as he also missed two months of the 2016-17 campaign with a groin injury, and two foot operations ended his season early and delayed his start of the next season.
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about stopping playing," he said.
"I had a lot of complications with my leg and that was the really hard moment for me in my career.
"No-one knows but I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.
"At the time, they were thinking about flying me back and if I'd have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff.
"I've got - I don't want to talk about it too much - two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.
"But I don't really care about that any more. I feel really strong and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break."
England face Spain in the Nations League at Wembley on Saturday, for which Gareth Southgate has included Shaw in the squad.