Luke Shaw slams 'horrendous' and 'awful' Manchester United

By
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Manchester, October 1: Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw labelled Saturday's defeat to West Ham "horrendous" and "awful" as the club's season went from bad to worse.

United crashed to their third Premier League defeat of the season after being outplayed 3-1 by hosts West Ham in London, increasing the pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils came into the match having already been sensationally eliminated from the EFL Cup following a penalty shoot-out loss at home to second-tier Derby County.

Shaw was scathing in his assessment of United's display at London Stadium, saying: "If you want the truth, I think it was honestly horrendous.

"We didn't look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful.

"That's not good enough. It's hard to take and we're sorry to the fans for what they saw. It was not good enough from a Man United team with all the talent we have."

"From the first minute you could see we weren't winning the second balls and our duels. It's hard to take. It just wasn't good enough from us. That shouldn't be happening," Shaw added.

"Games like this we should be dominating, creating chances, showing people why we deserve to play for Man United and that didn't happen. It was very poor from us. Very, very poor."

United – who are already nine points off the pace in the Premier League – will turn their attention to the Champions League as they host Valencia in Manchester on Tuesday (October 2).

FullTime: BET 1 - 0 LGN
    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
