Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Premier League: Arnautovic crowns another miserable day for Mourinho

By
FelipeAndersonAndriyYarmolenko - cropped

London, September 29: West Ham stormed to a 3-1 win over an abject Manchester United to pile further pressure on Jose Mourinho on Saturday (September 29). The United manager selected Paul Pogba from the off following a week-long soap opera at Old Trafford but Felipe Anderson gave West Ham an early lead with his first Premier League goal.

Match Stats

Things rarely picked up after that setback as Victor Lindelof deflected in Andriy Yarmolenko's shot to double the advantage for Manuel Pellegrini's team two minutes before half-time.

Marko Arnautovic sealed the points after Marcus Rashford briefly gave the visitors hope, although more uncomfortable questions await Mourinho, who omitted Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and captain Antonio Valencia from his matchday squad.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: WHU 3 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue