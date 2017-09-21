Machester United worried over Marouane Fellaini's future

Bengaluru, September 21: Manchester United are understood to be concerned over the future of Marouane Fellaini as the midfielder is yet to agree on a new contract.
Fellaini's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and if United can't persuade him to sign the deal before January 1, the 29-year-old will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club.
The Belgium international has had a fine start to his United career under Mourinho this season and has replaced the injured Paul Pogba ahead of Herrera and Carrick. His recent performance has attracted a lot of European clubs earlier and Galatasaray most notably linked heavily with the 29-year-old.
But the United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of Fellaini's abilities and wants the Belgium midfielder to remain at Old Trafford for years to come and aspires to tie him up to a new contract before the end of the year.
According toreports, talks are progressing well between the club and the player, however, it has now emerged that Fellaini is understood to be unsatisfied with United's current offer and has reportedly stalled the deal as of now.
United have a policy that if a player reaches his thirties, the board only offers the player an extension of one year. Fellaini and his agent are believed to be unhappy with such conditions and allegedly want a long-term stay at Old Trafford.
Since last season, Mourinho has always backed the big Belgian after many of the United fans protested against the player and even boo him once.
The relationship between the manager and player is excellent and both of them admitted that they hope to see each other in Manchester for a long term. And if the situation and their good professional relationship are looked at, it can be said that today or tomorrow, the Belgian will mostly agree to a new contract at the club to prolong his United stay for one more year at least.