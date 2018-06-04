Madrid could turn to Raul as Zidane replacement

Madird, June 4: While Real Madrid are trying to recover from the shock resignation of coach Zinedine Zidane, the management is already considering options for a replacement for the Frenchman. It seems like Madrid could yet again go with their ex-player to take the helm of the European Champions. Real Madrid legend Raul is touted to be the next in line as their manager.
According to Marca, the La Liga giants enjoyed the process of guiding Zidane from player to coach to reserve-team manager and eventually first-team boss and they want to repeat the plan. Zidane won the Champions League title as a player and then went on to be the assistant manager under Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid’s La Decima campaign before guiding his team to three consecutive Champions League trophies.
Raul was Madrid’s record goalscorer before Cristiano and is still the most capped player with 741 appearances. In his 16 years at Los Galacticos, he won three Champions League titles whilst scoring in two in final as well.
Madrid have also been boosted by Raul’s recent achievement. At the end of May, Raul, along with Xabi Alonso and Xavi, received the UEFA B and A license which mean they can coach. To be a first-team boss, Raul would only need to add his UEFA Pro diploma and he could have it next year.
Merci Zizou!!!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5RuyCDIIID— Raúl González Blanco (@RaulGonzalez) May 31, 2018
However, Raul has never shared a healthy relation with Madrid boss man Florentino Perez. His 2010 ouster to FC Schalke did little to improve it. But they have grown closer in recent years, prompting his return to the Bernabeu. Zidane was initially made a Madrid coach by Jose Mourinho and then Carlo Ancelotti appointed him as his assistant.
It is expected that Raul too will grow from the lower ranks of Madrid’s team management and come up from managing Real Madrid Castilla, Zidane’s former managerial stint and currently managed by another Madrid great, Guti.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.