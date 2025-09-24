Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is 'the Best Man for that job' - India star gets backing from Team Management

Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Madueke Injury Update: Arteta Reveals Winger's Condition After Knee Injury Mikel Arteta confirmed that Noni Madueke is 'gutted' after suffering a knee injury during the match against Manchester City. The winger is expected to miss several weeks, impacting Arsenal's upcoming EFL Cup campaign. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mikel Arteta shared that Noni Madueke was deeply upset after sustaining a knee injury during Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City. The winger had to leave the field at half-time in the 1-1 draw, where Gabriel Martinelli's late goal secured a point for Arsenal. Despite not yet scoring or assisting in six matches, Madueke has shown potential, especially during Bukayo Saka's absence.

Arteta expressed hope that Madueke's injury would sideline him for weeks rather than months. "We hope so," he said when asked if it was a matter of weeks. "It looks like he's going to be out for a few weeks. We don't know yet; we're probably going to have to scan him next week again." Madueke felt discomfort early in the game and couldn't continue after half-time.

The injury is a setback for Madueke, who was gaining momentum and becoming an attacking threat for Arsenal. Arteta noted, "He looked like a real threat; he was getting some consistency, some flow into the team." This development is unfortunate as Madueke was finding his rhythm and contributing effectively to the team's dynamics.

Arsenal will play Port Vale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Historically, Arsenal has advanced from 17 of their last 18 EFL Cup ties against lower-tier teams, with their only failure being against Bradford City in the 2012-13 quarter-final. Meanwhile, Port Vale has only progressed once in 13 League Cup ties against top-tier teams.

Arteta plans to rotate his squad for this match, giving opportunities to players who have earned more playing time. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to make his competitive debut for Arsenal. Arteta commented, "Yes, it's a lot of players that are going to take part in that, and they fully deserve the minutes."

Kepa has been praised by Arteta for his professionalism and support within the team. "Kepa, for sure, is one of them," Arteta added about those deserving more minutes. His attitude and commitment have been exemplary since joining Arsenal.

As Arsenal prepares for their upcoming cup match, they aim to maintain their strong record against lower-league opponents while managing player fitness amid ongoing injuries.