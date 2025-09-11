Football Maika Hamano Commits To Chelsea With Contract Extension Until June 2029 Maika Hamano has signed a contract extension with Chelsea, securing her future at the club until June 2029. Since joining in January 2023, she has made significant contributions on the pitch. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Maika Hamano has extended her contract with Chelsea, securing her place at the club until June 2029. She initially joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Kobe Leonessa and spent a brief loan period with Hammarby before becoming a regular in the first team. Since her debut in December 2023, Hamano has played 39 matches for the Blues across all competitions, netting nine goals, including one during her first full match.

Being part of Chelsea has been an incredible experience for Hamano. "Being able to work alongside amazing players and staff, and to give our all toward the same goal throughout a long season - that's incredible," she expressed after signing her new contract. Her journey with Chelsea has been enriched by the support of fans who have been with them every step of the way.

Last season, Hamano was instrumental in Chelsea's domestic treble victory. She appeared in 30 matches across various competitions, scoring six goals and assisting three times. Her performance on the field was notable as she created 21 chances for Sonia Bompastor's team in the Women's Super League. Additionally, she ranked fourth in tackles made, with 29 tackles and winning 19 of them.

Hamano's impact extends beyond statistics; her presence on the pitch has been vital for Chelsea's success. Her ability to create opportunities and contribute defensively showcases her versatility as a player. The fans' unwavering support has also played a significant role in her journey at Chelsea.

The extension of Hamano's contract reflects Chelsea's confidence in her abilities and potential to contribute significantly to the team's future successes. Her dedication to improving alongside talented teammates and staff highlights her commitment to achieving shared goals throughout long seasons.

Hamano's journey at Chelsea is marked by growth and achievement, supported by passionate fans who make being part of the club an extraordinary experience. As she continues to develop her skills and contribute to the team's success, Hamano remains a key figure in Chelsea's plans moving forward.