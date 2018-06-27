Malcom still not decided on Inter move: Agent

Football
London, June 27: Brazilian winger Malcom is now becoming the top summer transfer target for all the European clubs. Malcom has performed well for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux the previous season. Malcom has made 35 appearances for Bordeaux and has scored 12 goals and made 7 assists.

With this Malcom is now in the radar of many top clubs of Europe. The 21-year-old Brazilian winger prefers to play from the right flank with a strong left-foot action. Bordeaux had brought Malcom in the winter transfer window in 2015-16 from his boyhood Brazilian club Corinthians for £5 million.

Malcom became a regular starter for Bordeaux from 2016-17 season. He has made 37 appearances for Bordeaux that season scoring seven goals and made four assists. Malcom has signed a contract with Bordeaux until 2020-21 season. But now it seems that the he will be eyeing to shift to a big club.

In a recent interview Malcom said he would like to appear for a top European club to play Champions League football the next season and he also wishes to play for Brazil.

Inter Milan were the front runner in the race to sign Malcom in this summer transfer window. But Malcom's agent Fernando Garcia has confirmed no deal has been finalized yet between the two clubs.

Malcom's current club Bordeaux will not wish to let this player go without a buyback clause in the agreement. So, the other top English clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the race to make a move for the young Brazilian winger. It seems that Bordeaux will take any offer around £44 million for Malcom and we could see a bidding war between the top European clubs.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
