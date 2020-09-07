Football
Man City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

By Liam Blackburn

London, Sept. 7: Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus, Premier League gianst Manchester City have confirmed on Monday (Sept. 7).

The Pep Guardiola-coached Premier League side revealed the duo had contracted COVID-19, though they were displaying no symptoms, and were currently self-isolating.

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins on Saturday, September 12, though City's first fixture in the competition is against Wolves on September 21, in 14 days' time.

Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
