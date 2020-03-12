Football
Coronavirus: Man City vs Real Madrid and Juventus vs Lyon Champions League games postponed

By
Gabriel Jesus
There will be no Champions League games on March 17 with Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Juventus vs Lyon postponed.

Bengaluru, March 12: Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid and Juventus' game against Lyon – both in the last 16 of the Champions League – have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday's Europa League matches between Sevilla and AS Roma and Inter Milan and Getafe had already been postponed.

Real had earlier confirmed that it had sent all of the members of its football and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Real Madrid players quarantined

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, leading the Italian club to quarantine their entire squad.

Rugani tests positive

"Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the... matches will not take place as scheduled," UEFA tweeted from their official handle.

"Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course," the UEFA tweet added.

Both matches were due to take place on Tuesday, March 17.

Fixtures | Results

City have a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid on February 26 while Juventus trail Lyon 0-1.

(With UEFA inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 21:50 [IST]
