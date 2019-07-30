Football
Man City to make a 68m bid for Spanish starlet

By
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Bengaluru, July 30: Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly lined up Leroy Sane's replacement as the German keeps on being linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Reports in Spain are suggesting that the Premier League champs are ready to meet the £68million release clause of Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was one of Spain's stand-out performers in their U21 triumph in the European Championship. And this has alerted Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who may well need to replace Sane.

The German international has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich after failing to live up to lofty expectations at the Etihad.

Reports in Germany claim that even Bayern boss Niko Kovac is confident of snapping up the 23-year-old.

Asked for his thoughts on Sane by ZDF, Kovac said: "I am confident, I think we can get him." And he previously told Bild: "We all know that Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.

"We will do everything to realise this transfer."

Pep Guardiola recently claimed the Sane situation was out of his hands amid reports the Germans were lining up a £90m bid.

He said: "We want him to stay. So it's not in our hands - he has to decide. If he wants and there is an agreement then it's good but if he wants to leave he can do it but we will be sad. Hopefully he stays.

"Leroy is a guy who I appreciate a lot - I like him a lot. I think he has an incredible gap to be better in terms of being connected in the game."

Oyarzabal has scored 13 goals and made two assists in 37 appearances for Sociedad in La Liga.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
