Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man United midfielder Fred: Racist abuse on social media cannot be accepted

By Daniel Lewis
Fred
Fred is the latest Manchester United player to be subjected to racist remarks online and has said more needs to be done to combat the abuse.

London, March 23: Manchester United midfielder Fred says "we cannot feed that culture" after being racially abused on social media following Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final loss to Leicester City.

The 28-year-old received numerous abusive messages on an Instagram post after gifting possession to Kelechi Iheanacho in the build-up to Leicester's opening goal in the 1-3 defeat.

Fred is the latest United player to be targeted, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe also subjected to similar comments in recent weeks.

Manchester United forward Rashford racially abused on social media after Arsenal draw

Brazil international Fred took to Twitter on Monday to post: "Social media comments filled with hate and, above all, racism: we cannot feed that culture.

"We cannot aceppt (sic) it. We have to fight it always. We are bigger and better than that. Enough!"

United recently condemned the abuse directed at their players by "mindless idiots", while Rashford last month urged social media companies to take stronger action against those responsible.

More FRED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 117/1 (25.0 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More