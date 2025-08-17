Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Football Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Lineups: Premier League MUN vs ARS Schedule, Where to Watch, Starting XI By Prateek Bannerjee Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 20:16 [IST]

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Manchester United are up against Arsenal in a colossal Premier League match on Sunday (August 17), which is the first league encounter for both teams this season.

Ruben Amorim's team are set to start their campaign at home and welcome Mikel Arteta's boys, who have finished runners-up in the last three seasons in a row. Arsenal and Man United both have stacked up their squads with some new arrivals, and will be hoping for a strong start to their respective seasons.

Man United vs Arsenal Playing XI

The two teams have announced their lineups for this Premier League encounter. Check out the Starting XI for both Man United and Arsenal.

Manchester United: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount, Matheus Cunha

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Manchester United vs. Arsenal Premier League match kicks off on Sunday, August 17, at Old Trafford.

United Kingdom

The Man United vs Arsenal match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming on Sky Go and Now TV, starting at 4:30 PM BST.

India

Fans can watch the Man United vs Arsenal live telecast on Star Sports Network or stream it on Jio Hotstar app and website at 9:00 PM IST.

United States

The Man United vs Arsenal game will be shown on NBC and Telemundo, with streaming available on Peacock and Fubo, starting at 11:30 AM ET.

Pakistan

The match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar or watched on local sports channels like PTV Sports, starting at 8:30 PM PKT.

Australia

Viewers can watch the match on Stan Sport at 1:30 AM AEST on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Nigeria

The match will be available on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, and SuperSport MaXimo 2 at 4:30 PM WAT.

Spain

The game will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, and DAZN2 Spain, with streaming on Movistar Plus+, starting at 5:30 PM CEST.

Mexico

Fans can watch the Manchester United - Arsenal match on Fox Deportes Mexico and TNT sports at 10:30 AM CST.

Brazil

The match will be available on ESPN Brazil, with streaming on Disney+ Premium Brazil, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, and Zapping, starting at 12:30 PM BRT.

Japan

The game can be streamed on U-NEXT at 12:30 AM JST on Monday, August 18, 2025.