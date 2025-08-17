Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Man United vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups: MUN vs ARS Team News, Injury Updates, Playing XI By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 14:17 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Manchester United are up against Arsenal in a blockbuster Premier League encounter on Sunday (August 17). The two giants of English football kickstart their campaign with this high-voltage match at the Old Trafford.

Both teams are eager to set the tone for their campaigns, with United aiming to recover from last season's 15th-place finish and Arsenal chasing a first Premier League title after three consecutive second-place finishes.

Manchester United Team News

Under Rúben Amorim, Manchester United have revamped their attack with signings like Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon. However, defensive concerns persist. Centre-back Lisandro Martínez is out with a cruciate ligament injury, and Noussair Mazraoui is sidelined with a hamstring issue. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, recovering from a hamstring problem, is expected to start, while striker Joshua Zirkzee's lack of match fitness may see Šeško lead the line. Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 formation will rely on the attacking trio's flair and wing-back dynamism to challenge Arsenal's robust defense.

Amorim faces pressure to deliver, and Sesko's physicality could test Arsenal's center-backs, though United's makeshift defense may struggle against Arsenal's fluid attack.

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, bolstered by signings like Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, and Noni Madueke, aim to maintain their title challenge. Gabriel Jesus is ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury, and Leandro Trossard is doubtful with a groin issue. New signing Riccardo Calafiori may start on the bench. Arteta's 4-3-3 will feature a solid backline and a dynamic midfield, with Gyokeres leading the attack alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard has travelled with the team but may start on the bench, while youngster Max Dowman is someone who can change the complexion of the match from the bench as well.

Man United vs Arsenal Predicted Starting XI

Manchester United: Onana, Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire, Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli