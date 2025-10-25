Man United vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25.
The game holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to climb the league table. United, under Ruben Amorim, enter the match on the back of consecutive league victories against Sunderland and an impressive 2-1 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield, their first win there in nearly a decade. Those results have seen the Red Devils regain confidence and rhythm after an inconsistent start to the campaign.
Ruben Amorim's tactical adjustments have brought improved balance to United's play. His system emphasizes compact pressing, quick vertical transitions, and wide attacking play, utilizing the pace of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Bruno Fernandes remains central to United's build-up and chance creation, while Rasmus Højlund leads the line. Defensively, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez - if fit - are expected to form a solid partnership, though Martínez's full recovery remains uncertain.
Brighton, meanwhile, arrive at Old Trafford unbeaten in their last four games and fresh from a 2-1 win over Newcastle. Under Fabian Hurzeler, they continue to play possession-oriented football with fluid midfield rotations. Pascal Groß, Carlos Baleba, and João Pedro are pivotal in dictating tempo, while wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra provide direct width and pace. However, the Seagulls' defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed recently - they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches.
Interestingly, Brighton have enjoyed a strong record at Old Trafford in recent years, winning on their last three visits.
The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 and streamed online through Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. Kick-off time is 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.
In the UK, fans can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The game can also be streamed via the Sky Go app or NOW TV. Kick-off time is 5:30 PM BST
In the US, the match will be broadcast live on NBC and Universo, while fans can stream it online through Peacock Premium and FuboTV. The match starts at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT
Canadian fans can stream the game live via FuboTV and DAZN. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM ET.
The match will air live on Stan Sport with coverage starting early Sunday at 3:30 AM AEDT.