Man United academy coach Nicky Butt amazed by head coach Jose Mourinho's backing of youngsters

Bengaluru, April 9: Manchester United academy chief Nicky Butt has claimed he has been massively surprised by Jose Mourinho's involvement with United youth players. Mourinho has often been criticised for not giving academy lads enough chances with the senior team. Many supporters and pundits have always accused the Portuguese of neglecting his controlling club's own production and signing big-shot names from the market instead.
However, his current side's head of the academy, former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt, has shrugged all such criticism about the United boss and suggested that he has been overwhelmed by Mourinho's involvement with the academy since his arrival at Old Trafford.
Nicky Butt: ”The manager is interested in good players. He either gets them from the academy or he goes and buys them. What he has done with him (Scott) is something all the kids can look to, and I can't ask any more of him than that." #mufc pic.twitter.com/GLqUsjoLov— United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 6, 2018
Butt took charge of the Red Devils' youth development in 2016 and later that year, Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as the United manager.
In an interview with the Times, Butt has suggested that Mourinho has been in touch with him throughout the season. Butt added that Mourinho recently requested him to recommend a fresh player that can graduate to the senior United squad.
According to Butt, Mourinho is on the hunt for an academy gem and as the head coach at the academy, he couldn't have asked more from Mourinho.
Nicky Butt on Mourinho: "It is far away from the truth. He is really engaged and speaks to me nearly every day. It has surprised me massively because you hear all the stories about him not being interested in the academy." #mufc pic.twitter.com/y6XnV0FoSP— United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 6, 2018
"The funds we’ve got are the biggest in the world and we can go and get anyone we want," Butt told the Times. "We are the highest developer of players and doing it at the club with the highest transfer budget, I’d guess. "He came to me and said, 'I’m the manager of the first team. You’re the manager of the academy. I’m selfish. I want to get them into winning ways. We will speak about players coming up'.
"I can’t ask for any more than that. I look at what he’s done with Scott. And others. The manager rang me this morning to send a player over to him."
Mourinho has already given the most number of playing minutes to the academy youngsters among all the top six sides this year. Youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard often feature in the Playing XI for United. The former Porto boss also gave a debut to midfielder Scott Mctonimay this season. Since his United debut, Mctominay has been ever-present in the senior squad, picking up 19 appearances across all competitions.
Furthermore, the Portuguese has also called a number of academy youngsters to train with the senior team quite often after taking over. Many U-18 and U-23 players like Angel Gomes, Ethan Hamilton etc were often been included with the senior squad set-up.
