Manchester United And Arsenal Achieve Victories While Liverpool Struggles Without Points

Manchester United maintained their unbeaten run in the Women's Super League by narrowly defeating Brighton 3-2 at Broadfield Stadium. With Chelsea and Manchester City also winning on Saturday, United stayed in third place, keeping close to the top teams. Elisabeth Terland scored first just before half-time, benefiting from a deflection that set up her goal.

Jess Park extended Brighton's lead in the 58th minute after a clever exchange with Ella Toone. However, Fran Kirby reduced the deficit for United ten minutes later following Kiko Seike's shot hitting the post. Lisa Naalsund then restored United's two-goal advantage with a low shot just before full-time. Seike's late goal was not enough to prevent Brighton from suffering their third consecutive defeat.

Arsenal achieved consecutive victories for the first time since September by defeating Leicester City 4-1, keeping them within five points of the league leaders in fifth place. Alessia Russo opened the scoring for Arsenal with a close-range finish after just seven minutes. Sari Kees inadvertently scored an own goal under pressure from Caitlin Foord, and Stina Blackstenius completed a well-executed team move to secure a commanding lead by halftime.

Noemie Mouchon scored for Leicester as a substitute, but Blackstenius quickly responded with her second goal, delivering a powerful shot into the net's roof. Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their challenging season without earning any points after losing 2-1 to Tottenham despite taking an early lead through Beata Olsson in the 11th minute.

Toko Koga equalised for Tottenham eight minutes after Liverpool's opener. Bethany England scored the decisive goal early in the second half during an extended period of stoppage time due to Mia Enderby's head injury towards the match's end. Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Everton played out an exciting 3-3 draw, with Everton securing a late point.

Kelly Gago scored twice for Everton, including an equaliser in the 94th minute. Georgia Muller and Kirsty Hanson had earlier turned the game around for Villa by the hour mark. Hikaru Kitagawa levelled for Everton before Ruby Mace's own goal gave Villa another lead until Gago's late intervention.

United's Away Success

Manchester United have won all four of their away matches this season in the Women's Super League, marking only their third such start (previously achieved in 2020-21 and 2022-23). They remain unbeaten against Brighton in their last 11 encounters across all competitions, breaking a series of draws at Brighton’s home ground.

Liverpool are enduring their worst-ever losing streak following their defeat to Spurs, marking their eighth consecutive loss. This challenging period continues to test Liverpool as they seek to turn around their fortunes this season.