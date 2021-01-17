Manchester United and Chelsea warned off Rice by West Ham boss Moyes

London, January 17: West Ham manager David Moyes insisted the club have had no contact from Chelsea or Manchester United as he warned the Premier League giants off Declan Rice.
United are reportedly prepared to rival Chelsea for West Ham star Rice at the end of the season.
But Moyes denied West Ham have received an offer for the 22-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence.
"They're not true [rumours of a bid], we've had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn't want any anyway," Moyes told Amazon Prime after West Ham's 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday (January 16).
"He's doing great for us, he's a big leader now, he's taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble.
"He's turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club."
WWW
The highlights from our third win in a rowpic.twitter.com/eR2nvF8Umm— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2021
Rice left boyhood club Chelsea for London rivals West Ham in 2014 after being released at the age of 14.
The 13-time England international made his professional debut for West Ham the following year.
After appearing in all 38 Premier League fixtures last season, Rice has played in all of West Ham's opening 18 league matches in 2020-21.