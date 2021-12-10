Raiola confirms Man Utd contract offer to Pogba but suggests Bayern Munich may make approach

Manchester, December 10: Mino Raiola has suggested Bayern Munich could make a move for Paul Pogba, who has also been offered a contract extension by Manchester United.
Pogba is out of contract with United at the end of the season. He has not featured since October when he was sent off in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.
The midfielder subsequently suffered a thigh injury while away on international duty with France last month.
United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday (December 10) that he has spoken to Pogba, who has been rehabbing in Dubai but is due back into the United Kingdom this weekend.
Raiola confirmed in an interview with Sport1 that his client has been offered fresh terms by the Red Devils, though insisted that is just one of several options on the table, adding a move to Bayern may be hard for the Bundesliga club to pull off.
10 - Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. pic.twitter.com/J1L9ZK1nrM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021
"We have many offers for him, including a contract extension. We'll see what’s best for him," Raiola said.
When asked if a Bundesliga team would be of interest to Pogba, Raiola replied: "The German mentality is different. They cannot and do not want to pay these high salaries.
"The only German club that could do that is Bayern Munich. But even they can't get to Paul's salary. Germans are at the bottom of the international salary pyramid."
Rangnick provides Pogba update as he continues to evaluate Man Utd squad
Pressed if there had been an expression of interest from Bayern, Raiola added: "Not yet, but maybe it will come.
"You have to ask Bayern. We deal with everything, but Bayern are the only ones [in Germany] who could afford him. I think we'll know more in two months."
Staying on the subject of Bayern, Raiola also revealed that one of his other star clients - Matthijs de Ligt - very nearly joined the Bavarian side back in 2019.
However, the move did not materialise, with De Ligt instead leaving Ajax to join Juventus.
"Do you actually know that we almost brought Matthijs de Ligt to Munich?" he added. "We held positive talks and it’s a shame it didn’t work out in the end."