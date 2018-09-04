Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Graeme Souness slams Paul Pogba again

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Manchester United captain Paul Pogba (centre) celebrates with team-mates
Manchester United captain Paul Pogba (centre) celebrates with team-mates

Bengaluru, September 4: Former Liverpool star and pundit Graeme Souness slam Manchester United star Paul Pogba yet again after the French midfielder failed to take his chance against Burnley.

The World Cup winner, 25, and boss Jose Mourinho have been feuding all summer but the Frenchman continued his ever-present run this season at Turf Moor.

The World Cup winning midfielder put in another sub-par showing, including a penalty miss in the 2-0 victory, with Souness suggesting Jose Mourinho's faith has not been rewarded.

Sky Sports pundit Souness said: "They have a very good group at United and they have had a difficult start.

"These problems have been self-inflicted. When everyone is pulling in the same direction they can win, when they're not it is bloody difficult.

"Pogba, saying what he did after being handed the captaincy – he has been offered an olive branch and has not picked it up."

This is not the first time Souness has slammed Pogba but criticising a player for his penalty miss is probably a bit too harsh.

His fellow pundit Craig Bellamy had his say on United, saying he respects Mourinho but can't wrap his head around the situation the club has found itself in this summer.

Bellamy added: "You have to respect Mourinho but it has been a strange summer. It is a club, an institution.

"The way they have played, against top teams they are weak in certain areas.

"This United team has changed, they are not going to dominate football and I don’t know if this man will see it out."

Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 during the weekend with Romelu Lukaku getting on the score sheet twice and the fans will hope that the team will manage to get back to their best after the international break.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue