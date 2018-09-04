Graeme Souness slams Paul Pogba again

Bengaluru, September 4: Former Liverpool star and pundit Graeme Souness slam Manchester United star Paul Pogba yet again after the French midfielder failed to take his chance against Burnley.
The World Cup winner, 25, and boss Jose Mourinho have been feuding all summer but the Frenchman continued his ever-present run this season at Turf Moor.
The World Cup winning midfielder put in another sub-par showing, including a penalty miss in the 2-0 victory, with Souness suggesting Jose Mourinho's faith has not been rewarded.
Sky Sports pundit Souness said: "They have a very good group at United and they have had a difficult start.
"These problems have been self-inflicted. When everyone is pulling in the same direction they can win, when they're not it is bloody difficult.
Never known a man to hate another man as much as Souness hates Paul Pogba.....Watch until the end and see how mad he gets pic.twitter.com/BWpNmEO9fb— Utd! (@HQManUtd) September 2, 2018
"Pogba, saying what he did after being handed the captaincy – he has been offered an olive branch and has not picked it up."
This is not the first time Souness has slammed Pogba but criticising a player for his penalty miss is probably a bit too harsh.
Souness: "Paul Pogba plays for himself, it's all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is. I reckon Pogba's only in the team to maintain his transfer value until United can sell him, because he doesn't merit his place for any other reason." #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 2, 2018
His fellow pundit Craig Bellamy had his say on United, saying he respects Mourinho but can't wrap his head around the situation the club has found itself in this summer.
Bellamy added: "You have to respect Mourinho but it has been a strange summer. It is a club, an institution.
"The way they have played, against top teams they are weak in certain areas.
"This United team has changed, they are not going to dominate football and I don’t know if this man will see it out."
Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 during the weekend with Romelu Lukaku getting on the score sheet twice and the fans will hope that the team will manage to get back to their best after the international break.