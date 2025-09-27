Arsenal Women Draw With Aston Villa As Slegers Points Out Lack Of Clinical Edge In Attack

Manchester City Triumphs Over Burnley 5-1 As Esteve Scores Two Own Goals And Haaland Shines

Manchester City secured a decisive 5-1 victory against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Maxime Esteve's unfortunate two own goals and Erling Haaland's late double were pivotal. City took an early lead when Jeremy Doku's shot was deflected into the net by Esteve, who was trying to intercept before Phil Foden could reach it. Despite dominating possession, City found it challenging to create clear opportunities.

Erling Haaland's performance was remarkable, as he scored twice in stoppage time. These goals made him the highest-scoring Norwegian in Premier League history with 93 goals, surpassing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record of 91. Haaland has been in excellent form this season, scoring eight league goals so far, including six in his last four matches.

City regained their advantage after halftime when Haaland set up Matheus Nunes for a powerful volley. Esteve then scored another own goal from a low cross by Nunes, which Oscar Bobb chased down. Haaland capitalised on Burnley's tired defence with two close-range finishes in quick succession during stoppage time.

Maxime Esteve had a day to forget, becoming only the sixth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in one match. The last player to do so was Craig Dawson for Wolves against Everton in December 2024. Esteve's errors contributed significantly to City's dominant win.

City's victory moved them up to fourth place in the league table with 10 points. Meanwhile, Burnley remains precariously positioned just above the relegation zone in 17th place with only one point more than the teams below them.

Statistical Insights

City outperformed their expected goals (xG) of 2.09 significantly due to Haaland's clinical finishing. In contrast, Burnley struggled offensively, managing only a meagre xG of 0.40 throughout the match. This disparity highlights City's attacking efficiency and Burnley's difficulties in creating chances.

Jaidon Anthony managed to equalise for Burnley before halftime with a deflected shot off Ruben Dias. However, City's sharper play after the break ensured they regained control and secured a comfortable win over their opponents.

The match showcased Manchester City's dominance and Erling Haaland's exceptional goal-scoring ability. With this win, City continues its strong start to the season while Burnley faces challenges ahead as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone.