Manchester City and DreamSetGo bring Premier League Trophy to Indian fans

Bengaluru, April 18: Defending Premier League champions Manchester and DreamSetGo, India's first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform, and brought to Indian Cityzens an immersive experience with the club.
The trophy was unveiled by Manchester City legend, Shaun Wright-Phillips.
It may be recalled that in November 2021, DreamSetGo forged a first-of-its-kind exclusive partnership with Manchester City within the region to become the club's official football hospitality experiences Partner in India.
DreamSetGo becomes Manchester City's hospitality partner in India
The objective was to provide bespoke, tailored travel and matchday hospitality experiences at the Etihad Stadium. The trophy event built a stadium-like experience in St Regis, Mumbai for fans.
Right from getting a feel of walking down the Etihad tunnel in a uniquely replicated entrance tunnel, an exclusive AR filter to click a picture with your favorite team and players, a unique photo booth created to give the ultimate feeling of being seated in the room, Manchester City legacy wall, to a mini-Etihad pitch where Shaun Wright-Phillips unveiled the trophy.
Commenting on the event, Wright-Phillips said, "This was my first visit to India and it has been a really enjoyable one. The support and love Indian City fans have for the club is something I had heard about but to get to experience it first-hand was amazing. I was proud to be part of the authentic City experience created with DreamSetGo in Mumbai and I hope our fans loved it as much as I did."
Monish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, "Our primary focus has always been to create tangible experiences for sports fans in India to deepen their connection with their favourite sport.
Through our exclusive partnership with Manchester City, we were able to bring the PL Trophy to India and build a magical experience for fans in Mumbai. We are looking forward to utilising this partnership to deliver more value and experiences for sports fans in the country."
Founded in 2019 by Monish Shah, DreamSetGo is part of Dream Sports, which is India's leading sports technology company with 140 Million users, and also houses brands such as Dream11, FanCode, Dream Capital, and DreamPay.
DreamSetGo curates end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, golf, and other sports. DreamSetGo also offers multiple personalised experiences with sports celebrities including meet-and-greets, Masterclass training sessions, video shoutouts, signed merchandise, and virtual events tailored for high engagement.
