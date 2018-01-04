Manchester City approach Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

Bengaluru, January 4: Manchester City have reportedly held positive transfer talks with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.
The Premier League leaders are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back this month and Pep Guardiola has been given all the funds he needs to bolster his side.
The Cityzens failed to land Virgil van Dijk from Southampton who chose to join Liverpool and Guardiola now wants to raid his former club as French news outlet L’Equipe claim the Spaniard has earmarked former Lyon ace Umtiti.
The 24-year-old has become a key man at the Nou Camp this season, displacing Javier Mascherano in the starting XI and forcing the Argentine to seek a move to China.
However, Umtiti has a release clause worth just £50million, and Barcelona fear clubs will be tempted to meet it after Liverpool set a new record for a defender by signing Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk for £75m.
It’s reckoned that Barca are preparing a fresh contract for Umtiti which would see the Frenchman's release clause of £50m at least doubled.
But it appears City have already made their move by sending representatives to talk with the player.
Umtiti has reportedly been presented with Guardiola’s project for the future and he is said to be eager to become a part of the project.
His arrival at the Etihad could also see City begin to employ a three-man defence on a more regular basis.
However, a deal is far from sorted, and the report adds that Umtiti has asked for a “period of time” to reflect on City’s offer.
Barcelona must be sweating to see their key defender being approached by the most in-form team in the world this season and they know how influential Pep Guardiola can be in persuading a player to join.