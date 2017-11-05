Manchester City to battle Juventus for Liverpool midfielder

Bengaluru, November 5: Manchester City have entered the race to lure Liverpool contract rebel Emre Can away from Anfield next summer, according to reports.
The German midfielder has just a year left to run on his current deal with the Reds, and is expected to depart the Merseyside giants after a four-season stay, with Juventus after his signature.
According to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, the Citizens are preparing an offer that will supersede the Old Lady's offer of £4million-a-year plus bonuses.
The report states that the 23-year-old will be an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side as City look to nab another Liverpool star.
The Cityzens signed Raheem Sterling back in 2015 for a fee rising to £50m, and could now bring in Can to the Etihad after Jurgen Klopp conceded they could lose him on a free transfer.
Can is free to discuss a transfer with potential suitors in the New Year, with Klopp saying: "If it happens like this, we cannot change this.
"We have to respect an ending contract. If a contract ends there are two sides that could have done things differently: one side is the club, the other is the player."
Reports on Friday revealed that Liverpool and Can have failed to come to an agreement, where it is believed that money is not the issue.
Can was brought in from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014 and is closing in on 150 appearances for Liverpool.
It is believed than Emre Can’s ongoing contract saga is not just about money and wants to play on a regular basis which he now gets at Liverpool.
However, there is a considerable doubt whether he will be a regular for either Man City or Juventus. We have to wait and see what awaits at the end of the long-drawn saga.