Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa: Silva and Gundogan give Guardiola's men victory amidst off-side controversy

By Peter Thompson
Bernardo Silva
Aston Villa frustrated Manchester City for much of the contest before a controversial goal helped Pep Guardiola's men.

London, January 21: Bernardo Silva scored a controversial first Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-0.

City dominated much of an entertaining encounter on a miserable evening until Silva struck 11 minutes from time, albeit in contentious circumstances.

Villa boss Dean Smith was sent off for his protests after he felt Silva's goal should have been ruled out for offside against Rodri, who had won the ball back from Tyrone Mings.

1
2128290

Ilkay Gundogan's penalty sealed all three points to extend City's winning run to nine matches.

City lost Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker to injury but they are now unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 1:30 [IST]
