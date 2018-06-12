Manchester City consider Seri after doubts in Jorginho transfer

Bengaluru, June 12: Manchester City have reportedly made contact with Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri after multiple attempts to lure Napoli's Jorginho failed.
Although many reports claim City are on the verge of signing Jorginho from Napoli, the Premier League champions are wary of the recent failure of Liverpool’s deal with Nabil Fekir and are not taking any chances to miss out on signing a vital player for next season.
City may not be willing to invest £60million on Jorginho at the moment after considering the decent depth in the current squad. So, a £36million Seri seems like a viable and sensible deal at the moment. However, it is still unclear whether Pep Guardiola will let go off his interest in the Napoli man, now that he will not take part in the World Cup as well.
Chelsea are in pole position to sign Seri, but the uncertainty on their next manager has stalled the deal. This could prove crucial as City could then hijack the deal with a much more lucrative offer, should they zero in on the Nice midfielder. Guardiola pinpointed Brazil-born Italian international as a potential replacement for out-of-contract Yaya Toure when City played Napoli in the Champions League last season.
City initially moved for Fred, but felt that his valuation by Shakhtar Donetsk was too much. However, Manchester United didn’t feel so and signed him quickly. City moved on to Jorginho hoping for seal the deal for £50million. But Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis asked City not to return unless they were willing to meet his demand of £60m in full.
This season, Jorginho has played 39 times in all competitions - 33 of those came in Serie A where he scored four goals and provided four assists. Seri, meanwhile, has played 43 games across all competitions - with 31 of those being in Ligue 1 - and recorded two goals and ten assists.
