Manchester City eye former Chelsea defender

Bengaluru, November 20: Manchester City have been in an incredible run of form this season but there are some issues in the team and one of them is the absence of a backup left-back.
Due to injury to summer signing Benjamin Mendy, Pep Guardiola has used midfielder Fabian Delph at left-back and it will be unfair to him if we say that he has not done a good job but as per reports, Pep Guardiola is in the market for a traditional left-back.
As per reports in England, Pep Guardiola wants Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt in January.
Manchester City boss Guardiola is desperate for left-back cover following the cruciate knee injury sustained by £49.3million signing Benjamin Mendy who will be out for the rest of the season.
Van Aanholt arrived at Crystal Palace from Sunderland in January but Eagles chief Roy Hodgson could cash in to recoup the £12million fee.
Hodgson boasts Jeffrey Schlupp as cover and has played Joel Ward at left-back, with Pape Souare returning from injury and Jairo Riedewald also able to play full-back. So, he could very well accept a reasonable transfer fee for the former Chelsea defender to utilise the money elsewhere.
Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand is rumoured to be the first-choice of Guardiola but he would be hard to get in January as Southampton are known for their stubborn attitude.
Manchester City are also keeping tabs on in-form Spanish left-back Aaron Martin who has been impressive for Espanyol but Guardiola is unsure whether he could adapt to the Premier League whereas van Aanholt is a proven customer in English football.
Van Aanholt came through Chelsea’s youth ranks and had loan spells at Newcastle and Leicester before being sold to Sunderland for just £1.5million in 2014 where he impressed and then joined the Eagles.