Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to join Burnley

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Bengaluru, August 7: English international goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to end the uncertainty over his future and sign for Burnley in a cut-price £4million deal.

The England shot-stopper, 31, has been very eager to leave Manchester City for good after two different loan spells and is currently en route to Turf Moor to undergo a medical ahead of the proposed move.

Sean Dyche meanwhile has been desperate to bring in a new goalkeeper with both Nick Pope and Tom Heaton injured.

England's reserve World Cup keeper Pope dislocated his shoulder earlier this week and is set to miss a few months of action.

Now Dyche, braced for a huge season both domestically and in Europe, is turning to veteran star Hart who spent last season on loan at West Ham.

The deal is set to be announced on Tuesday in an intriguing move for both parties.

Hart has been at Manchester City since 2006 and has played a pivotal role in two of the club's three Premier League title campaigns.

However, he's fallen out of favour in recent seasons following the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the club, first shipped off to Torino on loan and then West Ham last year.

Surprisingly, he travelled with Manchester City to take part in their US tour, although he was unable to change the opinion of Guardiola towards him.

Hart had also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Nice - but it seems that Burnley have won the race.

Burnely will be playing in Europe next season and could benefit a lot from someone of Hart's experience at the back.

Even though his career graph is right now downward, there is no doubt about the quality of the Englishman and he could get his career back on track at Turf Moor if Dyche shows faith in him.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 10:26 [IST]
