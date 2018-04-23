Football

Manchester City's Leroy Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year

Posted By:
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane (right) named PFA Young Player of the Year
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane (right) named PFA Young Player of the Year

London, April 23: Leroy Sane was recognised for his exploits in Manchester City's Premier League title-winning season by being named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old Germany international has been a key member of a successful City side during Pep Guardiola's second campaign in charge, scoring nine goals and supplying 12 assists for team-mates in the league.

He was an unused substitute as City thrashed Swansea 5-0 at home in their first outing since being confirmed as champions.

And the former Schalke star is likely to play a prominent role for Joachim Low's Germany as they seek to retain the World Cup in Russia.

Sane said: "I'm really honoured to win this award, thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the fans, the whole of Man City.

"Also congrats to all the players who were to win this award, because I think also they deserved it. They played a really good season for their clubs."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel