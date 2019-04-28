Football

Manchester City and Liverpool break Premier League ground

By Opta
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

London, April 28: Manchester City and Liverpool have set a new Premier League record as the gripping title race continues.

City's 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday - earned thanks to Sergio Aguero's second-half strike - was their 12th victory in a row in the league, moving them a point above Liverpool.

Premier League Points Table

The Reds had leapfrogged City thanks to their 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield Town at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp's men still need City to slip up if they are to win the league for the first time in the Premier League era.

But a Premier League record has been set by the two competing clubs regardless of what happens in the final two games of the season.

Never before in Premier League history have two teams piled up more than 90 points, with Liverpool on track to potentially end the campaign with 97 points in second spot.

City cannot match the 100 points Pep Guardiola's side reached in a record-breaking 2017-18, but they and Liverpool have produced a title race for the ages.

    Sunday, April 28, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
